The Copperas Cove City Council, at Tuesday’s meeting, will consider authorizing the city’s public works department to award a contract for road maintenance to be conducted on Main Street in Copperas Cove.
Two bids were received for the project, and city staff is recommending awarding the contract to Texas Materials Group, Inc. in the amount of $181,759.11.
The Main Street project was presented to the council on Sept. 19, 2019, as part of city’s street maintenance plan. It was the lower-priority project and will include mill and overlay of North and South Main Street.
Work will begin Monday and Sept. 14 for the higher-priority projects.
On Monday, work will begin on the Robertson Avenue mill and overlay project, and on Sept. 14, work will begin on the slurry seal coating project for Wolfe Road, Golf Course Road, Norther Dove Lane, Sorrel Drive, Halter Drive and Colorado Drive.
At the end of the meeting, the council will go into executive session to receive legal counsel pursuant to Chapter 551.071 of the Texas Government Code regarding the utility rate senior discount program.
Currently, the utility rates include a senior discount for seniors 65 and older who qualify for 20% off the rates up to 5,000 gallons of usage.
Utility rates were a point of discussion in the workshop that preceded the Aug. 18 council meeting.
Council agreed to direct City Manager Ryan Haverlah to present a plan to increase the base rate and lower volumetric rates, along with doing away with the senior discount.
Attorneys for the firm that represents the city have informed the council in the past that it is their opinion that the discount is illegal since it is not offered to all residents.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the council will consider a request from the Coryell County Appraisal District to purchase and renovate a property in Copperas Cove, fill a vacancy on the Board of Adjustment, consider amending the city’s fee schedule, consider amending the Capital Outlay Plan for Fiscal Year 2020 and for Fiscal Year 2020-2024, consider an amendment to the construction stormwater management ordinance and consider and appoint two stakeholders for the regional transit study.
A workshop precedes the council meeting at 5 p.m., and the regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Minimal seating is available for the public at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St. Those unable to attend in-person can call in to 888-475-4499 using the meeting ID: 986 602 9818.
Meetings are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
