The contract Dr. Jo Ann Fey inked Monday as Killeen ISD’s new Superintendent of Schools lists her base salary as $325,000, with annual increases figured at the same percentage awarded to teachers and certified administrators.
Board members held a news conference following the “signing” in which Board President Brett Williams had this to say: “We’ve crossed the finish line for this endeavor; however, the real business now starts for the district for our youth and staff to reach new levels of achievement that our district has never seen,” Williams said. “Dr. Fey brings with her not only a passion for excellence, but a game plan for excellence.”
The KISD board unanimously voted for Fey to be the lone finalist during a special meeting on June 1. with a 21-day waiting period mandated by TEA.
Fey came from Midlothian ISD with a student enrollment of about 11,000 students, including two high schools. According to TEA, Fey’s base salary as superintendent was $232,040, as of October 2022.
KISD has about 45,000 students and 2,800 teachers with schools in Killeen, Harker Heights, Fort Cavazos and Nolanville.
As the 20th district superintendent, Fey, 52, is the first female superintendent in Killeen ISD history.
In March, KISD officials contracted with JG Consulting at a cost of $40,000 to conduct its search for a successor to outgoing Superintendent John Craft. The position became open earlier this year after Craft, who had been the superintendent since 2015, announced he was leaving for the same position at Northside ISD in San Antonio, a school district with about 102,000 students and 6,800 teachers.
When Craft left KISD, his annual salary was $340,101 — making him the highest paid government official in Bell County, at the time.
