Killeen ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jo Ann Fey signed a three-year contract Monday for $325,000, effective when she starts July 11.

The contract Dr. Jo Ann Fey inked Monday as Killeen ISD’s new Superintendent of Schools lists her base salary as $325,000, with annual increases figured at the same percentage awarded to teachers and certified administrators.

Board members held a news conference following the “signing” in which Board President Brett Williams had this to say: “We’ve crossed the finish line for this endeavor; however, the real business now starts for the district for our youth and staff to reach new levels of achievement that our district has never seen,” Williams said. “Dr. Fey brings with her not only a passion for excellence, but a game plan for excellence.”

