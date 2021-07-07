A tower of water, caused by a broken water line, was seen spraying Wednesday morning from the abandoned Hilton Garden Inn in Killeen.
The Hilton Garden Inn, 2704 O. W. Curry Drive, in Killeen, has been vacant for months since a fire destroyed the building Feb. 19 displacing hundreds of hotel occupants.
City of Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine told the Herald the water leak was caused by a contractor Wednesday morning.
“The contractor who is demolishing the building hit the fire line,” Shine said Wednesday. “The owner of the building notified the City who then shut the water off. After the contractor fixed the damaged water line, the City turned the water back on.”
At the time of the fire, the hotel was fully occupied with residents fleeing power outages and freezing temperatures caused by February’s historic winter storm.
The Hilton Garden Inn is owned by Le Family LLC, according to the most recent record from the Bell County Appraisal District. In 2020, according to appraisal district records, the four-story hotel was valued at $9,215,810 — a 41% increase from the building’s 2019 appraised value.
After a lengthy investigation, the Killeen Fire Department released a fire investigation report which detailed witness statements from hotel employees who said the hotel’s fire suppression system was not functional in the days leading up to the blaze. Ultimately, no cause was cited in the fire that engulfed the four-story building.
