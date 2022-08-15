Killeen city officials issued a boil-water notice for a large neighborhood in north Killeen, the city announced Monday afternoon.
The affected addresses are listed below and residents are cautioned to boil all water for personal use until notified further.
3200 - 3613 Crescent Drive
2601 - 2813 Boswell Drive
2901 - 3108 Blue Ridge Drive
3400 - 3611 Northcrest Drive
2801 - 2804 Northcrest Circle
3400 - 3611 Westview Drive
3400 - 3613 Warfield Drive
3402 - 3407 Boswell Circle
Water crews will need to isolate a water main for repairs due to a private utility contractor boring into the public water system, according to the city. Crews will remain on site until all repairs are completed and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken on Tuesday with results available within 24 to 48 hours.
