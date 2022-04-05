Emergency crews from Harker Heights police and fire departments were dispatched Monday afternoon to a leaking gas line near the high school.
Crews from Grande Communications hit a natural gas pipe line near Knights Way and Verna Lee Boulevard around 2:20 p.m. Monday while boring for a fiber optic line for use in a resident subdivision nearby, according to a news release from the city.
The Harker Heights Fire Department “responded to a smell of natural gas in the area,” Harker Heights Fire Chief Paul Sims said in the release.
Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark said a worker on-site with Grande called 8-1-1 when the line was cut.
In a telephone call to Atmos Energy on Tuesday, Public Affairs Manager Tammie Bowman acknowledged they received notification of the leak and “sent highly trained technicians” immediately to the scene.
“There were two leaks and both were repaired safely without interruption of service,” Bowman said Wednesday.
The ruptured gas line was near Harker Heights High School.
According to the city release, fire crews cordoned off the area and set up for fire suppression and to assist with traffic control, however, there was no fire. Due to the proximity and time of day, Harker Heights High School administration was notified and staff members assisted with detouring students leaving the campus.
Once the hazard was mitigated, all fire and police crews returned to service at 5:25 p.m., according to the city.
Atmos remained on scene and continued working on the line Monday night, fully repairing the gas line, the company said.
However, in a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the city said Atmos would be onsite “the rest of this week to repair the line.”
No injuries were reported, according to the city.
“Some locater flags can be anywhere from four to five feet off the actual location,” A Grande spokesperson said Wednesday.
“We try to go in two to three feet from any flags to dig.”
