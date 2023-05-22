Fort Hood burn

A haze of smoke settles over Killeen in January. The smoke is likely to have been caused by Fort Hood controlled burns where slow winds from the north pushed into Killeen.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

A prescribed burn is planned at Fort Cavazos on Friday, contingent upon weather conditions, according to post officials.

The burn will be conducted in live fire training areas 88 and 89 in the center of Fort Cavazos off East Range Road.

