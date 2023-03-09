Several controlled burns in various training areas at Fort Hood are scheduled to begin Friday and last for more than a week, officials said.
Controlled burns at Fort Hood can typically be seen — and smelled — from Killeen and other Central Texas towns. Officials with Fort Hood’s Directorate of Public Works, in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, conduct the burns as a way to reduce the chance of big wildfires on post.
Officials expect the burns to take approximately 10 days or so to complete, depending on weather conditions and area access.
The controlled burn locations include:
Training areas 13 and 14, on the northeastern side of the base between Highway 36 and East Range Road.
Training areas 22 and 23, on the east side of the base between East Range Road, Belton Lake and Owl Creek.
Live-fire areas 87 and 88, within the live-fire area off East Range Road.
Training area 62, in the northwest side of the base between Old Georgetown Road and West Range Road.
