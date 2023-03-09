Fort Hood Smoke

Heavy smoke from a controlled burn is seen from Highway 190 in Copperas Cove near Fort Hood Tuesday, January 9, 2018. Fort Hood regularly conducts controlled burns in the post's training areas.

 File photo

Several controlled burns in various training areas at Fort Hood are scheduled to begin Friday and last for more than a week, officials said.

Controlled burns at Fort Hood can typically be seen — and smelled — from Killeen and other Central Texas towns. Officials with Fort Hood’s Directorate of Public Works, in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, conduct the burns as a way to reduce the chance of big wildfires on post.

