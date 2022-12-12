Burn area

There will be a prescribed burn Tuesday or Wednesday in three areas on Fort Hood. The first two will be on the north side of the base. The one shown here is bordered by Clear Creek Road, Maxdale Road, Ivy Mountain Road and Maybury Park Road.

 Jana Kilcrease

There may be smoke in the sky over several training areas on Fort Hood this week.

Residents should not panic but be aware that these prescribed burns are a necessary part of managing resources and usually conducted in the winter to help thwart wildfires during the summer, according to Virginia Sanders with the Directorate of Public Works, Endangered Species Management Team.

