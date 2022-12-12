There may be smoke in the sky over several training areas on Fort Hood this week.
Residents should not panic but be aware that these prescribed burns are a necessary part of managing resources and usually conducted in the winter to help thwart wildfires during the summer, according to Virginia Sanders with the Directorate of Public Works, Endangered Species Management Team.
The D.P.W. Natural and Cultural Resources Management Branch, in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge have scheduled these burns for Tuesday and Wednesday, contingent upon weather conditions.
Two of the three controlled brush fires will be in training areas on the northeast side of Fort Hood off East Range Road and Triple A Road. The third area is south of Texas State Road 201 (Clear Creek Road) and Bunny Trail in south Killeen. The burn will be controlled in an area between Maxdale Road, Ivy Mountain Road and Maybury Park Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.