New Killeen business Cookie Plug is garnering a lot of attention in the local community, and not all of it is positive.
While numerous area residents lined up outside the store for its grand opening Saturday, others waited in the nearby street with signs and bullhorns, protesting what they say is racial insensitivity on the part of the company.
“The Black community tried to bring attention to the fact that one of their cookies had a name that had some racial connotations,” Gia said. Gia — who declined to provide a last name — was leading a small group of protesters outside of the Killeen Cookie Plug location around noon Saturday.
The company has generated significant buzz on social media. While many potential customers are eager to try the unique cookie flavors and combinations on offer at the business — including dozens who attended the grand opening — other area residents are concerned about what they say is a lack of racial sensitivity.
“Instead of it being a teachable moment, (the company) doubled down and did this,” Gia said, gesturing towards signs set up at the protest. The signs contained screenshots from various social media sites of users attempting to point out issues with the name of one of the company’s cookies.
The product in question, “Better Than Your Mammie’s Banana Pudding,” is “associated with a slave caricature, a ‘Mammie’ caricature, of a heavy-set, dark-skinned Black woman who is supposedly happy to be a slave and in service,” Gia said. “It just perpetuates the stereotype that Black people were happy being slaves.”
According to the social media posts on display at the protest, users attempted to point those issues out to the company. When pointing out the issue with the cookie name, one user said “Pick another word choice,” to which the company simply responded, “No.” Another post said of the company, “Y’all aren’t Black ... using the word mammy in one of your cookie flavors. ... Just another fake ally.” The company allegedly responded, “take the woke non sense (sic) some place (sic) else.”
According to Gia, soon after the heated social media exchanges, Cookie Plug reportedly removed the offending posts, deleted the comment exchanges and stopped referencing the cookie name online.
“I myself am very wary of companies that have or cater to an African-American aesthetic that are not owned by African-American people or have African-American people as part of their major decision-making team,” Gia said. “I did some research and saw that this isn’t Black-owned, so I said 'I’ll pass.'
"But then a few months later, all of this ended up blowing up, and it all just happened (the protest). ... I’m in a couple of (national) Facebook groups, and somebody in one of the groups was like, ‘Man, somebody should protest them,’ and I’m like, 'Well, I’m here and they are opening one up here, so why not me?’”
The franchise, whose current CEO is Chris Wyland, has more than 25 locations across the country currently and plans to open additional locations in Temple and Waco in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.