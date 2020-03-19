A 27-year-old Killeen man was arrested this week for carrying a gun without a license at his job at a local convenience store.
On Tuesday afternoon police responded to a call in the 4800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on an employee that was allegedly selling “narcotics out of the store,” reports said.
When officers arrived they observed a surveillance video showing the employee, identified by police as Demetrius Clayton, “meeting with customers at the register, going back to the office and retrieving something and then going back to the customer and giving them something,” according to reports.
When questioned by the officers, reports said, Clayton told them he was carrying a gun. Officers allegedly found the gun on his person. When his backpack was searched, police “found $1,000 and marijuana,” police records said.
The arrest affidavit added that Clayton admitted to selling the drug out of the convenience store “stating he needed help to pay for his vehicle.” The report also said he also admitted to carrying a firearm without a license.
Clayton was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on Thursday on the charge of unlawful carry of a weapon. He was given a $50,000 bond.
He was listed in the Bell County Jail website Thursday afternoon.
