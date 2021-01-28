A convicted felon has once again tossed her name into the ring to run for Killeen City Council, raising renewed questions on whether she qualifies to be on the ballot.
Rosalyn Finley, 45, has applied to run for the District 1 seat for the Killeen City Council in the May 1 election, city officials confirmed.
Finley also ran for City Council last November, earning 8,020 votes, or 9.54%, to finish fifth out of 10 people running in that election. Only the top three finishers went on to claim an at-large council seat.
According to records obtained in the fall by the Killeen Daily Herald, she has a 2002 felony conviction for aggravated assault in Ohio, and one in 2011 for assault causing bodily injury to a family member in Killeen.
When contacted by phone previously about her convictions, Finley indicated that this was a “misunderstanding” and she said her Texas conviction for assault causing bodily injury to a family member had been “thrown out.” With respect to her Ohio conviction, she felt her application to run for a council seat referred strictly to convictions in Texas.
Both last year and again this year, Finley signed a line on the city’s application to run for council that states, “I have not been finally convicted of a felony for which I have not been pardoned or had my full rights of citizenship restored by other official action.”
“Ms. Finley swore before a notary that her candidate application was true and correct,” City Spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email on Wednesday. “The City of Killeen does not perform background checks on candidates.”
Finley’s Facebook page describes her as follows: “An Advocate for Economic Opportunity and Quality of Life for all.” During the fall campaign, Finley addressed the council on the issues of funding for housing and utilities relief for Killeen residents.
Attempts to contact Finley for additional comment this week were unsuccessful.
According to Texas Election Code, in order to be eligible to be a candidate for, or be elected or appointed to a public elective office, they must “have not been finally convicted of a felony from which the person has not been pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities.”
When asked if convicted felons are eligible to run for city office in Texas, the Texas Attorney General’s office declined to answer the question directly. Killeen city officials also declined to answer if Finley qualifies due to her felony past.
However, an opinion written by Adam Bitter, general counsel for the Texas Secretary of State, addressed to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in January 2019, appears to clarify the issue.
“Texas law prohibits individuals with felony convictions from qualifying for most elective public offices, with the exception of those offices which have their exclusive requirements defined by the Texas Constitution or the U.S. Constitution. An Individual may be able to restore their right to run for public elective office through a pardon, a writ of habeas corpus, a restoration of rights under Article 48.05, or judicial clemency under Article 42A.701. However, unless the right to run for public elective office is specifically restored, an individual with a felony conviction is ineligible to exercise that right in Texas.”
This information had not yet been made available to the Herald during the newspaper’s coverage of the fall campaign. Furthermore, the Texas AG office did not reply to a request for any information which might apply to Finley’s candidacy in this case, such as a pardon.
Quoted in the Herald, Finley said in August that the city did in fact run background checks in February.
“How would it not be the city’s responsibility to run background checks?” she asked.
