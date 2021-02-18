Dee Pauley, of Copperas Cove, and her husband have been without power since Sunday morning. They were down to their final log for their fireplace Wednesday, which is what they’ve used for both warmth and cooking for the past few days. With many gas stations unable to be refilled, the Pauley’s finally located a station to fill their truck.
In addition to keeping themselves and their two children warm and safe, Jon and Ana White are struggling to keep their chickens and ducks protected from the heat and cared for.
“My roosters have frostbite in their combs though, despite my best efforts,” Ana said. “The affected parts should fall off and heal on about four-to-six weeks. I just need to keep an eye out for infection.”
The Whites have hunkered down with Ana’s parents to conserve power.
“Thankfully we have had power and have the fireplace roaring to help keep our strain on the grid as low as possible,” Ana said. “My dad and I have been making the trek back and forth to my house to check on all of my animals, make sure they have fresh water, and collect firewood.”
Ana said she has unplugged just about all the appliances and turned the heat down to 60 to make sure their pipes don’t freeze.
Also a Copperas Cove resident, Karen Carmody, 60, has been affected by the power outage.
Carmody, who lives alone, fashioned a from clay pots and a candle to stay warm in her home outside of town.
“With houses built to stay cool, it’s been a scary situation,” her daughter Brittany Blackwell said.
Killeen residents Steven and Kristen Rossler have been without power for three days. They have covered their windows with as much padding as they can to increase insulation, Kristen said, including the baby crib mat from a pack-n-play, sheets and curtains.
They added as much insulation as they could to their pets’ kennels, putting the dogs’ beds on the outside against the grates with tarps and pillows to provide extra warmth. Even hooking their fish tank up to the generator, they were unable to save their pet fish.
In addition to trying to keep their family and animals safe, the Rossler’s have used their resources through their family owned and operated pop-up food truck Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue, to provide free meals to 250 people over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday. Even without electricity, they fired up their charcoal grill and used propane to cook and serve their neighbors.
While leaving their home for supplies Wednesday, they stopped to help tow an ambulance stuck in the parking lot outside Rosa’s Cafe.
But the trip to the grocery store showed even greater devastation, Kristen said.
“The grocery store was completely wiped out,” Kristen said. “There was no bread, and only one bag of chips left — it was dill pickle, Walmart brand. It was worse than COVID shortages.”
