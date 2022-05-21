After hot, dry weather beat down the Killeen area for the past couple of weeks, some relief appears to be on the way in the form of rain and cooler weather.
High temperatures could top out in the mid-70s Sunday and in the upper 70s for much of the week.
Before the middle of the week, Killeen-area residents can expect between 3 and 4 inches of rain, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez.
Hernandez said he does not foresee any flash flooding issues.
“It’s been so dry that I think we’ll be fine,” he said. “The soils can handle a pretty good amount of rain. And then it will also be spread out over multiple rounds; it’s just not going to fall all at once.”
Hernandez said the rain is driven by a strong cool front.
“With this cold front coming through, that kind of creates a pattern change for us,” Hernandez said. “So we’ll see some different disturbances, different storm systems move across the region.”
The best chance of rain is Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
Time will tell if the rain will help with drought conditions that have gripped the area for quite some time. Much of the area remains under “exceptional drought” conditions according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Drought conditions are also taking a toll on lake levels. Water levels in Belton Lake have dropped considerably in the past six months and as of Saturday, it was 88.5% full, according to waterdatafortexas.org. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the elevation of the lake was at 589.72 feet above sea level, which is more than 4 feet lower than its normal elevation.
Water levels at Stillhouse Hollow Lake have also dropped considerably in the past six months; the lake was at 88.2% full on Saturday, according to waterdatafortexas.org. At 2 p.m. Saturday, it was reported to be at an elevation of 617.64 feet above sea level, more than 4 feet lower than normal.
