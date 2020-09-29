Cool temperatures will continue through the weekend in the Killeen area.
After a cold front blew into the area early in the week, low temperatures will be in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, according to the National Weather Service website.
Conditions through the weekend will be clear and sunny with no rain in the forecast until at least Monday.
Wind speeds could get as high as 10 to 15 mph over the next couple of days, according to the NWS website.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is currently around three feet above normal elevation after rains came into the area over the last few weeks.
Belton Lake is only slightly above normal elevation.
