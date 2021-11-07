This week is set for somewhat cloudy skies and breezy weather.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Juan Hernandez, Killeen is set to reach slightly higher than normal temperatures through the first half of the week with highs in the low 70s.
However, a cold front pushing through the area is expected to lower those highs to the mid 60s.
“Rain chances should largely remain away from Killeen,” he said.
With humidity staying below 30%, the area’s highest chances of rain will be Thursday, with a 10% chance for showers. In general, the week should remain dry.
Additionally, Killeen remains roughly on track for average rainfall, at just under 3 inches.
Winds are also expected to remain mild, with gusts reaching a maximum speed of 15 mph.
“We’re in this typical Fall pattern where we go through period of warmer and colder weather,” Hernandez said.
Finally, weather is expected to remain fairly uneventful over the next few weeks.
“We don’t foresee any serious weather coming your way,” he said.
