Cool February start in store for Killeen

After a brief warm-up, January went out with a cool front in the Killeen area.
“It will be another cooler day Monday, then temperatures will warm up,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Sarah Barnes said on Sunday.
For January, Barnes said the hottest day of the month was Saturday, when the temperature reached a high of 80. The coldest day was January 12, which saw a low of 24.
Two days before that record low was set, a rare snow system moved through the Killeen area. Barnes said due to the lack of official snowfall records from weather stations in this area, it is difficult to determine if the January 10 snow system set any kind of record. However, she did describe it as “a substantial snow event.”
“It’s hard to say exactly where it falls, because we don’t have any official observations to support it,” Barnes said.
For this week, Barnes added that a cold front is expected on Thursday, with rain showers overnight and cooler temps expected to continue into the weekend.
Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties are all currently experiencing normal to abnormally dry drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell and Coryell Counties were experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, while Lampasas Counties was experiencing primarily moderate drought conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 622.66 feet, which is .66 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.50 which is .50 below normal elevation.
Today will be sunny, with a high near 61 and north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 35 an north wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Tuesday will also be sunny, with a high near 63 and light south wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 43 and south wind 5 to 10 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday - high near 72, low around 55.
Thursday - high near 74, low around 44.
Friday - high near 59, low around 36.
