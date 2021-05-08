A cold front moving through the area on Sunday is expected to bring strong to severe storms to the area, according to the National Weather Service. The front will bring noticeably cooler temperatures and chances of rain early in the week.
Meteorologist Allison Prater said the biggest chance of rain is for Monday and Tuesday, primarily in the afternoon and evening. Periods of brief heavy rain are possible both days. Heavy rainfall could result in instances of minor flooding during this time period.
Windy conditions, which began on Saturday, are expected to continue through Wednesday with gusts up to 20 mph expected.
The rain should clear out by Thursday with partly cloudy skies expected.
Projected high and low temperatures through Sunday are:
Sunday: High 90, Low 67
Monday: High 77, Low 61
Tuesday: High 73, Low 60
Wednesday: High 74, Low 54
Thursday: High 77, Low 58
Friday: High 80, Low 62
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.