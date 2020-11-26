Area residents can expect rain and some slight thunderstorm chances as a cold front pushes through the area, possibly bringing the first freezing weather of the season.
Rain chances could reach as high as 90% Saturday afternoon, and the temperature on Monday evening could dip to 30 degrees, according to the forecast on the National Weather Service website.
Jason Godwin, meteorologist with the NWS, said the cold front will stall near the Gulf coast and moisture moving over the cold front will cause the rain.
Temperatures for Friday are forecast to top out at 59 degrees.
Godwin said that means fans of Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Ellison can expect cool, wet weather when they watch the games at Leo Buckley stadium Friday.
“We’re looking at rain chances pretty much all day (Friday),” Godwin said Thursday.
Copperas Cove plays Harker Heights at 2 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen. Ellison plays Bryan at 7:30 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium.
Godwin said there is also the potential for thunderstorms. Although nothing severe is projected, he said there is the potential for some lightning strikes.
The rain is not projected to stay around for long, however.
“We should see rain chances come to an end by late Saturday night,” Godwin said.
By Sunday, the clouds should clear up.
Godwin said chilly temperatures can be expected Sunday and Monday as well as in the overnight hours.
The projected high and low temperatures through Tuesday are:
Friday: High 59, Low 50 (40 to 60% chance of rain and storms)
Saturday: High 51, Low 40 (90% chance of rain, decreasing to 50% in the evening)
Sunday: High 58, Low 36 (20% chance of rain early, then sunny)
Monday: High 51, Low 30 (Sunny)
Tuesday: High 58, Low 36 (Mostly sunny)
