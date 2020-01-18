The Killeen area is expected a brief reprieve from the rain and fog while the cool temperatures are expected to stay.
Rain and fog had lingered over the Killeen area for a couple of days last week, bringing a cold front that drastically lowered temperatures Friday morning.
Residents can expect mostly sunny skies Sunday through Tuesday afternoon.
Rain is possible beginning Tuesday night, into Wednesday.
The forecast from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth shows a 70% chance of rain Tuesday night that could decrease slightly to 60% for all of Wednesday.
Overnight low temperatures for the week could dip into the 30s.
The high and low temperatures for the Killeen area through Friday are:
- Sunday: High 53, Low 34 - sunny
- Monday: High 56, Low 37 - mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 53, Low 40 - partly sunny, then 70% chance of rain
- Wednesday: High 51, Low 47 - 70% chance of rain
- Thursday: High 62, Low 44 - 60% chance of rain
- Friday: High 58, Low 40 - mostly sunny
