The weekend before Thanksgiving could be a cool one with high temperatures expected to be in the low 40s Saturday and in the upper 40s Sunday.
Overnight low temperatures from Saturday into Sunday could dip near freezing, currently projected to be 34 degrees.
Rain is also possible, with 50% chances Saturday and 50% chances on Sunday evening as well as Monday.
Temperatures look to increase gradually throughout the week, leading to a projected high temperature of 62 degrees with partly sunny skies and a low chance of rain on Thanksgiving Day.
