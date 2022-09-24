Overnight temperatures this week may get down into the 50s, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Though fall is here, according to the calendar, temperatures during the day of late have felt as though summer has made a comeback.
Overnight lows could dip as low as around 57 degrees. High temperatures throughout the week will also slightly decrease, with forecasted temperatures looking to be in the upper 80s or around 90 degrees.
According to the National Weather Service, the overnight lows are “the start of much more seasonable temperatures to end off September.”
The dew point for this week is also expected to be between 45-50 degrees. The lower the number, the quicker sweat evaporates, making it feel more comfortable, according to the National Weather Service.
