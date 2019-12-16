WEATHER Graphic

Temperatures the final week of fall are expected to be much cooler than last week  according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.

The temperatures today will start off with a sharp drop from Sunday, with the high temperature only reaching 49 degrees. The low temperatures will drop down to 33 degrees tonight.

artie@kdhnews.com

