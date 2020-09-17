The Killeen area could see some cooler temperatures this week.
The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s and maybe high 50s.
Rain is also in the forecast at around a 40% chance today.
However, starting Friday and into next week conditions will be clear, sunny and temperatures will stay under 90 degrees, according to the NWS website.
“Not saying that we won’t see the 90s anymore, but it becomes less and less likely the closer we get to October,” Steve Fano, a meteorologist with the NWS, said.
As temperatures cool, fall approaches. Tuesday is the first day of fall.
Here are the high and low temperatures expected through Tuesday:
Today: 88, 68
Friday: 86, 62
Saturday: 82, 58
Sunday: 82, 60
Monday: 85, 65
Tuesday: 85, 65
