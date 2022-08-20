Rain

Heavy rain falls in south Killeen as a rain storm swept through the area. The area has been parched during damaging drought conditions throughout the summer.

 Herald | File

After some parts of Central Texas saw more than an inch — and more than 2 inches in some places — more rain could be on the way. The National Weather Service predicts rain chances each day through Friday with the largest chances — 80% — on Monday.

Large swaths of rain inundated the Killeen-Harker Heights area Friday afternoon, causing large patches of standing water on Interstate 14, slowing traffic and knocking out power to parts of the area.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.