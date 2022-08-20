After some parts of Central Texas saw more than an inch — and more than 2 inches in some places — more rain could be on the way. The National Weather Service predicts rain chances each day through Friday with the largest chances — 80% — on Monday.
Large swaths of rain inundated the Killeen-Harker Heights area Friday afternoon, causing large patches of standing water on Interstate 14, slowing traffic and knocking out power to parts of the area.
Despite the high water Friday, there is only a limited risk of flooding through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
On the NWS Fort Worth website, a graphic indicates that in the Waco-Temple-Killeen area, there is a 90% chance of at least three-quarters of an inch of rain, a 50% chance of at least 1.45 inches and a 10% chance of at least 4 inches.
Whatever rain comes is unlikely to be a drought buster, however. According to the NWS website, the Killeen area has seen a 12-month deficit of more than 15 inches of precipitation.
Thanks to the last couple of days, rainfall accumulation at Killeen’s Skylark Field went up from 5.74 inches to 7.09 inches since Jan. 1. This is still well below the normal of 21.41 inches to this point. It is above the lowest Jan. 1.-Aug. 20 accumulation of just 4.16 inches in 2011, and below the highest Jan. 1-Aug. 20 accumulation of 27.59 inches in 2016.
Lake levels continue to fall on an almost daily basis due to the precipitation deficit. Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are both around 78% full and are more than 8.5 feet below normal elevation.
Along with the rain chances this week, area residents may see a respite from scorching heat, as high temperatures should peak in the low-90s and mostly stay in the mid- to upper-80s.
