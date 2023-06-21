The extreme heat of early summer is expected to remain through the rest of the week. Temperatures may dip below 100 on Thursday and Friday before being expected to climb back above triple digits Saturday.
Heat index values in Killeen have gotten as high as 116 degrees Tuesday and as high as 112 on Wednesday, according to data reported by the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
As the heat keeps a grip on the area, some have sought refuge in various cooling centers across Central Texas.
A handful of people had used the two centers in Harker Heights, and though the city of Killeen did not say on Wednesday how many were at the Moss Rose Center, the city had partnered with two organizations to provide shelters.
Cooling centers in Killeen are:
The Killeen Housing Authority’s Moss Rose Center, 1103 E. Avenue E, will be open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, offering an air-conditioned environment and water to anyone who needs it.
The Friends in Crisis Shelter, 412 E. Sprott St., will begin its intake process early any day the forecasted mid-day temperatures are above 100 degrees, opening at 1 p.m. and remaining open overnight, as usual.
Locations in Harker Heights are:
Police Department Lobby, 402 Indian Trail — Open 24 hours, 7 days a week
Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing — Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.
