Interested individuals can apply for the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission, according to a news release by city spokesman Kevin Keller.
Members of the commission recommend polices about litter prevention, beautification and community improvement, the release said.
In a separate release, Keller announced the city is also accepting applications for a Charter Review Committee.
Members of the committee review the city charter and make recommendations for voter consideration, the release said.
Applications for both committees are available at 914 S. Main St., Suite D, Copperas Cove, or at www.copperascovetx.gov under “Forms and Applications,” the release said.
Vacancies will be listed until May 22, and applications for both are due to the office of the city secretary by 5 p.m. June 1.
For more information, contact City Secretary Lisa Wilson at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
