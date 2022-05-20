COPPERAS COVE — More than 100 people packed into Lea Ledger Auditorium evening of Copperas Cove High School on Friday to celebrate the accomplishments of more than 40 graduates from the district’s alternative high school — Crossroads High.
Crossroads allows students to learn at their own pace. In doing so, some students graduate earlier than they would from Cove High.
One of the graduates on Friday evening was Makayla Witte, who enrolled in Crossroads precisely for that.
“I wanted to graduate early because I plan to go to A&M in the fall, but I wanted to have a little bit more of a summertime, and I knew that Crossroads was amazing,” Witte said.
Being at Crossroads, Witte said she got more personalized assistance.
“There were so many kids here (at Copperas Cove High) that not everybody could just, like, focus on you individually and stuff like that, and it’s really something that I needed,” she said.
Another graduate, Braedon Pearce, said he transferred from Cove High to Crossroads because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pearce said he became accustomed to virtual learning, and it took a toll on him when he could return.
“I finally went back and I just wasn’t doing very well ... I couldn’t get my work done,” Pearce said.
He said he inquired about transferring to Crossroads and was accepted and started in late 2021.
Pearce said his English teacher at Crossroads gave him the push he needed to finish his coursework to graduate.
“(She) sat me down and she was like, ‘Hey, look, you’re not going to graduate on time if you don’t start chipping away at your assignments,’” he said. “And so I just started doing as many as I could — you know — whenever I could.”
Both Witte and Pearce wanted to thank the staff at Crossroads High School and said they wouldn’t have made it to graduation without them.
