animal control

This rendering shows what the outside of a new Copperas Cove animal control facility may look like when it is constructed.

 Thaddeus Imerman

COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council had to do a quick pivot Tuesday as a number of bids for the new animal shelter indicated that the project will come in over-budget.

In order to make up for the projected $1.154 million shortfall, the City Council voted unanimously to move forward with the contracts and to commit to adding $1.2 million to Fiscal Year 2024 certificates of obligation.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.