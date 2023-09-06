COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council had to do a quick pivot Tuesday as a number of bids for the new animal shelter indicated that the project will come in over-budget.
In order to make up for the projected $1.154 million shortfall, the City Council voted unanimously to move forward with the contracts and to commit to adding $1.2 million to Fiscal Year 2024 certificates of obligation.
In November 2021, 56% of voters were “for” the $4.075 million bond for the new shelter. The city subsequently selected Brevard Architecture to formulate the construction plans for the facility. In February, the city selected Paragon Construction as the construction manager at risk for the project.
Following Deputy Police Chief Brian Wyers’ presentation on the update, the council approved the motion that it expressed intent to finance the shortfall amount.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah stressed to the council that $1.2 million is the max the city would finance and explained that if the actual shortfall ends up being $700,000, the city would finance for $700,000 next year. Haverlah also presented the option of taking the action at the next meeting when the city council had the opportunity to review the contracts.
City Councilman Manuel Montanez seemed in favor of that option at first.
“I just wanted to see what was actually coming through,” Montanez said when questioned by Councilwoman Vonya Hart why he wanted to wait two weeks. “Yes, I do agree that it should go through. However, the only thing that I was looking at is just doing our due diligence and making sure.”
City Councilwoman Joann Courtland, who spoke before Montanez offered his clarification, disagreed with his desire to wait when he was the first to speak up about the option.
“I think we all understand that it’s 1.2 (million) or less,” she said during the meeting. “And ... at this point, we’re going to be spending. I think we all agree the intent is there. We might as well push through.
“Yes, we are still waiting on a few items, but we know this is going to happen — we’re going to move forward; we don’t want this to fall into any kind of disarray.”
Tuesday’s action moves the city one step closer to putting shovels to the ground for the new facility, which will be built on Farm-to-Market Road 1113 next to Fire Station 2.
The new facility would have around 11,800 square feet. It would also increase animal capacity.
The current shelter, 1601 N. First St. in Copperas Cove, has space for 46 dogs and 12 cats. The new facility would increase capacity to 66 dogs and 40 cats.
