Copperas Cove utility customers can now begin applying for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program administered by the Hill Country Community Action Association, Inc.
The purpose of the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program grant is to provide emergency assistance to low-income households, particularly those with the lowest incomes that pay a high proportion of household income for their water services, city officials said in a news release.
Residential customers of the City of Copperas Cove Utility Administration may apply for the program at http://hccaa.com/water-assistance/
Questions or concerns may be directed to Utility Administration in person at 305 S. Main Street, by email at utilities@copperascovetx.gov or by phone at 254-547-8718. Customers may also contact Hill Country Community Action Association, Inc. directly at 866-372-5167.
The Copperas Cove City Council unanimously approved the city’s request to participate in the program during the June 7 city council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.