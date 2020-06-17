Copperas Cove residents wishing to run for City Council in the Nov. 3 elections, can file an application between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from July 18 through Aug. 17, according to city spokesman Kevin Keller.
Two seats are up for election: Places 6 and 7.
Candidate packets will be available on the city website and in the office of the city secretary after they are prepared, the release from Keller said.
Residents can file an application in person at 914 S. Main St., Suite D, Copperas Cove, or by mailing it to City of Copperas Cove, Attn: Lisa Wilson, P.O. Drawer 1449, Copperas Cove, TX 76522.
Election information is available at http://www.copperascovetx.gov/city_secretary/election_information/.
Anyone with questions can contact City Secretary Lisa Wilson at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
