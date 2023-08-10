peanut butter

Copperas Cove ISD athletes carry jars of peanut butter into the athletics offices this week. The district's athletics department is doing its annual peanut butter drive through Aug. 26.

 Screen image

COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove Athletics is conducting its annual peanut butter drive in hopes of collecting as much peanut butter as it can to donate to two organizations.

Donald Buckram Jr., an assistant football coach and the girls track coach, said this is the third year the athletics department has done the peanut butter drive.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

KilleenLocal

Great idea... Giving to the community. Bad idea giving something that is a major allergen. Most schools are allergen free zones and if a kiddo takes this in as a lunch, well it could cause someone to die.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.