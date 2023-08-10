COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove Athletics is conducting its annual peanut butter drive in hopes of collecting as much peanut butter as it can to donate to two organizations.
Donald Buckram Jr., an assistant football coach and the girls track coach, said this is the third year the athletics department has done the peanut butter drive.
“It just shows one thing can change a lot of people’s hearts,” Buckram said Tuesday. “We can do a canned-food drive, we can do a toy drive, but the essence of it is we’re helping each other get something done collectively.”
A year ago, the athletics department brought in 4,085 jars of peanut butter, and Buckram said they hope to surpass it this year.
The peanut butter drive started as a football game in San Antonio called the Peanut Butter Bowl. The idea sparked the interest of Round Rock Stony Point, which Copperas Cove played for its Peanut Butter Bowl one year.
The peanut butter drive has evolved into a competition of numerous schools to see which one can collect the most peanut butter. Buckram said last year, only five schools out of 56 brought in more than 4,000 jars. Copperas Cove brought in the fourth-most last year.
Collectively, there were 35 Peanut Butter Bowl games and there were a total of 80,336 jars of peanut butter collected statewide.
Copperas Cove’s opening game Aug. 25 at Georgetown is one of this year’s Peanut Butter Bowl games, according to peanutbutterbowl.com.
This year, there are 41 such games across the state on the opening week of the season.
There are drop-off points for peanut butter throughout the city that will go to the athletics department. People wanting to donate can continue to do so through Aug. 26.
Donations can be dropped off at Chick-fil-A, Applebee’s, Educators Credit Union, Keith Ace Hardware and the Copperas Cove ISD administration building. Buckram said he is working to get other locations.
Beginning on the first day of school — Aug. 16 — people can also drop off peanut butter with any athletics head coach.
“Once they all get here, collectively, to Copperas Cove High School, we’ll get it all into the weight room and count it all up,” Buckram said.
All peanut butter that is collected is donated to My Brother’s House food pantry and the Baptist Benevolent Ministries.
(1) comment
Great idea... Giving to the community. Bad idea giving something that is a major allergen. Most schools are allergen free zones and if a kiddo takes this in as a lunch, well it could cause someone to die.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.