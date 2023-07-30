COPPERAS COVE — The sound of a metronome kept time Thursday morning as members of the Pride of Cove Marching Band began practice for the upcoming season, learning marching drills and foot placement.
Keeping a watchful eye over the band and offering pieces of advice and encouragement was band instructor Jolene Travis.
As their peers practiced, drum major Jeremiah Gorres and freshman trumpeter Caden Smith took a moment to speak with the Herald about the upcoming marching season.
Making the jump from eight grade to ninth grade in terms of band is a “huge difference,” according to Smith.
“For eighth graders going to freshmen, they have three days where they basically learn the basics and get used to standing outside,” he said, adding that there is more of a thrill with marching.
“It’s more exciting to be out here,” he said. “The people that you hang around, the directors — they’re all amazing. And it’s so exciting to just hang around all these people and do a bunch of great stuff with them and make connections.”
For Gorres, he too said it has been “amazing” helping lead his peers and showing the inexperienced band members the proper steps and techniques.
He also said he has strived to be a good role model.
Smith said he has experienced that.
“It’s very supportive,” he said of the leadership. “So if I mess up their not like, ‘Fix this.’ They’re like, ‘Next time, you got to let me tell you what you need to fix,’ and it just helps overall.”
Gorres said that through the first few days things went well.
“We were practicing conducting yesterday, and then there was a couple of hiccups, but other than that, everything’s been smooth-sailing so far,” he said.
To be selected as a drum major in May, Gorres and the others had to demonstrate their leadership abilities.
“Our auditions were about 15 minutes long,” he said. “We conducted in a group of four with three different tempos, and then we’ve conducted a little bit of the show for this year.”
This year’s show is titled “Dance On!” and will feature well-known dance tunes, according to new Director of Bands Lawrence Varela-Halbert.
The Pride of Cove Marching Band performs during halftime of all varsity football games — home and away — and competes in a number of events in October — a schedule so rigorous it has been termed “Bandtober.”
