Catholic radio

Tom McNew, right, director of 106.9 FM KOOV, Armor of God Catholic Radio, and his wife, Anne Marie McNew, left, speak with Father Richard O'Rourke, the recently retired pastor of Saint Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights, during a recent radio show. The Catholic radio station is celebrating five years of being on the air.

 Courtesy Photo

Armor of God Radio, KOOV, 106.9 FM — based in Copperas Cove — is celebrating its fifth year on the air in Central Texas with a special banquet. The evening kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Saint Paul Chong Hasang in Harker Heights, with dinner service beginning at 7:30 p.m.

“We are proud to have served Central Texas over these last 5 years, and want to celebrate this accomplishment with all of our friends and family,” said Robin Spencer, Armor of God Radio’s president of the board. “And we are especially blessed to have Dr. Ray Guarendi joining us as our keynote speaker.”

