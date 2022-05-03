COPPERAS COVE — The recently closed German Imbiss did not stay empty for long. As a matter of fact, a new restaurant has plans to open this Sunday, fittingly on Mother’s Day. The message on the marquee of the building at 302 S. First St. in Copperas Cove implores people to hug their “momma.”
Manuel “Monty” Montanez, proprietor of Monty’s Old School BBQ, is moving and rebranding his business to be MSB ² (Monty’s Steak Brew & BBQ).
When it opens, MSB ² will fulfill a desire of many in the city of Copperas Cove to have a steakhouse.
“People don’t want to have to travel that far to enjoy a steak or waiting 30-45 minutes to enjoy a steak,” Montanez said as he oversaw the finishing touches of the dining room Tuesday morning.
Montanez said he will offer porterhouse, T-bone, filet mignon, ribeye and sirloin steaks as well as a Salisbury-type steak. His expanded menu is also expected to include hand-cut, hand-battered onion rings, fried pickles, homemade fried potato chips.
“The food that we serve here is the food that I think is awesome,” Montanez said. “So that’s what we’re going for.”
Montanez is drawing inspiration from other restaurants for his new menu items, such as The Knife and Cork out of Gatesville, but he will put his personal spin on them.
For those who have come to know and love Monty’s Old School BBQ on East Avenue D, the same food will still be served at MSB ². The restaurant will be open from Thursday-Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For the first six hours — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Montanez will serve his signature barbecue items along with some other items, such as hamburgers. From 5-9 p.m., he will serve the steakhouse items.
The hours of operation could be subject to change depending on demand and quality of service.
On Fridays and Saturdays, part of the restaurant will be reserved for anyone aged 16 and over who are there with a date, while the other part of the restaurant will be used for family seating.
“That way if people are out on their dates, they don’t have to worry about other people interrupting them on their date night,” Montanez said.
The motif inside the restaurant was perfect for a barbecue restaurant/steakhouse, Montanez explained. The walls are lined with vertical wood boards to the ceiling along with tin panels on the bottom part of the walls.
When fully decorated, Montanez said the dining room will pay homage to the building’s two most previous eateries: Mel’s Burger Joint and German Imbiss. He is also in talks with the Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau to secure old-school photos of Copperas Cove to adorn the walls.
Montanez is still hiring servers, cooks and other positions such as dishwashers. The best way to apply is in-person at the new location. Those who are seeking positions that handle food will go through an additional hands-on interview/application process with Montanez so they can be taught how he wants food to be prepared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.