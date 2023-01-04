COPPERAS COVE — Looking to spread holiday cheer and also act as an advertising tool for businesses and organizations, a holiday banner sponsorship program in Copperas Cove appears to be off and running after approval from the City Council Tuesday.
The city has taken heat from residents of late over the lack of holiday decorations along Business Highway 190. It has been nearly a decade since the city decorated for the Christmas season.
Requiring a monetary commitment from businesses or organizations wanting to participate — and subsequently advertise — the holiday banner sponsorship would be the start of larger aspirations. Banners would go up in November and be removed in January each year.
“All the costs for the sponsorship goes back into the program so that we can buy more banners (and) more lights and have it where we’re actually having lights and decor throughout the city,” said Roxanne Flores, executive director of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, which would run the program.
The cost of the sponsorship proved to be a point of concern for some, such as Councilwoman Joann Courtland, who viewed the price as a bit steep for the amount of time the banners would be up.
“If you’re going to want a business to spend $700, they’re going to want something a little bit more than a month and a half,” Courtland said.
Based on estimates provided to the council Tuesday, commitment for one season of sponsorship could cost around $760. The estimate includes the cost for city labor needed for installation and removal — including traffic control from the police department — as well as the purchase of the banner, the sponsor flag and the bracket to place the banners on.
As council members threw out idea after idea during the nearly 40-minute discussion — ranging from whether to go all-in for banners of all holidays or requiring a report from KCCB prior to implementation — City Manager Ryan Haverlah interjected on Flores’ behalf on multiple occasions.
“I totally understand that you have the city’s interests at heart,” Haverlah said on one occasion. “Your responsibility and the focus should be ‘Do we do this’ and then put all the responsibility on me on whether it’s successful. I want it to be successful because I know you want it to be successful (and) because the people I’m working with want it to be successful.”
In the end, the council unanimously voted in favor of the program’s implementation but may require subsequent updates from KCCB at future meetings regarding the status of interest in business sponsorships.
Initially, 38 banners are available for sponsorship after Texas Department of Transportation officials identified utility poles suitable for banner installation along Business Highway 190. Depending on the interest/success of the program, it could expand to other roadways in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.