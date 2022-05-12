Residents of nearly 60 streets no longer need to boil their water after city officials said it has been lifted. The boil-water notice had been issued for Rattlesnake Mountain Pressure Plane.
On Tuesday evening, the city lowered water pressure on the pressure plane to tie in a new elevated storage tank on Northern Dancer Lane.
