“Several businesses” were burglarized along East Avenue D in Copperas Cove early Monday morning, police said in a news release Tuesday. Two individuals located in a nearby vehicle were arrested and charged with four counts of burglary of a building.
Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, police went to a business in the 400 block of East Avenue D in response to a “business alarm.” They discovered that several businesses had been burglarized.
When police located the vehicle occupied by the two individuals who were identified as James Darell Lincoln and Isaac John Allan, they conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Police said they found “items stolen from the burglaries.”
Police said Lincoln and Allan admitted to their involvement in the burglaries and were taken into custody without incident, according to the release.
Based on the addresses on the police blotter from Monday, Licoln and Allan burglarized Toa’s Ohana Hawaiian Restaurant, Bandit’s BBQ and Catering and Herb Thai. Police said the two also burglarized Refresh Spa and Salon.
Coryell County Justice of the Peace John Guinn arraigned both men on the four charges of burglary. Each received a total bond of $40,000 — $10,000 per charge.
