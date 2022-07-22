COPPERAS COVE — Spurred on by one local restaurateur in Copperas Cove, small businesses have begun lightly ribbing each other in a back-and-forth sign war.
Friday’s installment of the sign war featured local gun shop RD Guns and Monty’s Steaks, Brew and BBQ.
“Monty, we have more bang than your BBQ sauce,” one of the sides of the Bill French-owned billboard near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive read Friday morning. The billboard is near the RD Guns property and stands along Business Highway 190.
Monty’s responded with, “RD Guns it took you long enough to join did you not have enough ammo.”
Manuel “Monty” Montanez, owner of Monty’s, in essence began the sign war when he approached French to see if he could “call him out” on his sign and to see if he would “play” the game.
“My first sign to him was about the size of his billboard,” Montanez said Friday morning about the sign aimed at French, who owns Bill French Jewelers with his wife. “I asked him out of respect, ‘Hey, do you mind if I do this.’ He said, ‘No, not at all. I enjoy doing stuff like this.’”
French on Friday confirmed the conversation with Montanez and said the sign war is a good way to get people to laugh.
“With all that’s going on in the world today and our country, you know there’s not a whole lot to laugh about, with inflation and the border crisis. I was like, ‘Why not?’” French said in a phone interview Friday morning.
French called the sign war “good fun” before chuckling while describing how it has “spread like wildfire.”
The sign war now includes the likes of Grace United Methodist Church, the Veterans of Foreign War posts in Copperas Cove and Kempner, Ace Hardware, The Reef, Gold’s Gym, Cove Fitness and Aaron’s.
As an example of messages the other participants have posted, Aaron’s recently posted on its sign that Monty’s may have ribeye, but it has PS5s. Gold’s Gym, which put the message on a whiteboard in the entrance, implored members to lift their weights to eat Monty’s steaks.
French said the sign war falls in line with his business philosophy of community service and having fun with his customers.
“We look fancy in our store here, but we’re so down-to-Earth,” French said before adding that it’s always better to laugh than to cry.
The light-hearted fun between the businesses is a good thing, said Nancy Nelson, the interim president of the Copperas Cove Chamber & Visitors Bureau.
Nelson said she and the chamber staff talked Thursday evening to discuss the opportunity of promoting the sign war, which it has.
The chamber’s sign on its building encourages "supporting businesses" to get involved in “Monty’s sign wars.”
“It’s a great thing for businesses to get involved, even the tiny ones that don’t even have a big billboard — just put it on a whiteboard or on a window,” Nelson said Friday. “I think it’s great camaraderie for the city.”
Montanez said part of the goal with the sign war is to help bring potential customers of all Copperas Cove businesses to the city.
“Right now, I’m trying to market Copperas Cove,” Montanez said. “Copperas Cove is a hidden gem. We have a bunch of businesses that try their hardest to serve our community.”
Nelson said she is thrilled to see how many businesses have been involved and said it’s a way for each business to promote each other.
She said she and the chamber is likely to begin tracking social media hits from posts that mention the signs as well as to see if the sign wars increase business traffic to the city.
