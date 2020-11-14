COPPERAS COVE — The coronavirus pandemic was not going to stop one Copperas Cove church from holding its annual Operation Holiday Uplift, even if it looked a little different than years past.
Bethesda Fellowship Ministries gave out 300 turkeys Saturday at three locations in Copperas Cove during the first phase of the outreach.
The second phase will include another 300 turkeys and a boxes full of traditional holiday fixings on Dec. 19.
Bishop R. Ray Gatewood, senior pastor of Bethesda Fellowship, said although there is always a need for the outreach due to the food insecurities, this year was even more significant because of the pandemic.
“This year, it’s exacerbated because of the pandemic,” Gatewood said. “There are more people in need, more families who have been affected.”
He said the need is more pronounced during the holiday season.
Seemingly on par with what the bishop said, Copperas Cove resident Mary Hanson said receiving the turkey was a blessing.
“This makes something possible that I would not have been able to do this year,” Hanson said, as her husband James sat in the passenger seat.
“In years past, it hadn’t been that big of an issue, but this year, it’s more so,” Hanson said.
Hanson said she has been retired for eight years and her husband has been retired for six. She said they have taken a financial hit in their sheltered annuity, so much that she has even applied to get back in the job market.
Distribution of the second and final stage of turkeys and meal boxes will be first come, first served.
The Dec. 19 giveaway will be from noon to 3 p.m. at the same locations:
- Bethesda Fellowship Ministries, 1803 Pecan Cove Road, Copperas Cove
- 500 block Sunset Lane in Copperas Cove
- Copperas Cove Housing Authority, 1216 Phil Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.