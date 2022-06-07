Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove is hosting a blood drive by Carter BloodCare from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday for anyone interested in donating the life-saving fluid.
To schedule a donation time at the blood drive, located in the Holy Family Social Hall of the church, 1001 Georgetown Road in Copperas Cove, call Jean Ward at 254-290-1186. Reservations can also be made by calling 800-366-2834 or by visiting carterbloodcare.org and clicking the “Donate Now” tab.
All donors will receive a free T-shirt available in sizes medium through 3XL, while supplies last.
