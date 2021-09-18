In a workshop meeting that will precede the regular council meeting, Copperas Cove City Council members are expected to provide direction on how the city should use its initial allocation of coronavirus relief funds.
With the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act in March, signed by President Joe Biden, Copperas Cove is eligible for $8.235 million in Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
Upon initial request, the city received 50% of the total amount to address needed qualifying expenditures on Aug. 24.
Funds may be used to cover costs incurred from March 3, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2026. However, participants must obligate all funding by Dec. 31, 2024.
During the regular meeting, the council is expected to discuss and/or take action on the following:
- Hold the first public hearing, amending the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget.
- Amending the Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Year 2021-2025 and amending the official Capital Improvement Plan for Fiscal Year 2021.
- Amending the Capital Outlay Plan for Fiscal Year 2021-2025 and amending the official Capital Outlay Plan for Fiscal Year 2021.
The workshop meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m. or 10 minutes after the conclusion of the workshop.
Seating is available for the public at the meeting at the council chambers, 508 S. Second St.
Meetings can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 10, and they are also streamed live on the city’s YouTube page.
