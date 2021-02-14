Copperas Cove Civic Center to open as warming center

Due to the extreme inclement weather and prolonged freezing conditions, the City of Copperas Cove will open a warming center to offer temporary relief for citizens who may be in need.
The Copperas Cove Civic Center, located at 1206 W Avenue B, will open this evening, Sunday beginning at 6 pm and remain open until the need is no longer necessary, according to a news release.
The warming center will be set up to offer temporary relief from freezing weather conditions and will not offer full sheltering services.
Resdients who visit the center are encouraged to consider bringing the following items, as they so choose: Change of clothing, bedding, toiletries, food/drink, medications, entertainment items, such as books, games, and any other necessities
