Due to weather delays in the transportation of trash from Copperas Cove to the the landfill in Temple, the city of Copperas Cove has decided to close the Solid Waste Transfer Station for the remainder of Thursday, the city announced in a news release.
Due to the delays, the transfer station has " an overabundance of trash," the city said.
"This may affect residential or commercial trash collections, they will run as scheduled for Areas 5 and 6 however once we reach capacity at the Transfer Station we will stop collection of Area 5 and 6," the city's news release read.
Brush and bulk will not be collected Thursday and Area 6 is scheduled to be collected Friday.
"We are hopeful this situation will correct itself within the next day or so, and will provide an update if any further changes to the schedule become necessary," the city's release read.
