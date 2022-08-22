Iraq War veteran Lisa Elliott, who was critically wounded by a massive IED blast during combat in 2007, fought back tears Sunday after being awarded a Quilt of Valor in honor of her “service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”

During a small ceremony at the Fort Hood Shooting Memorial on W.S. Young Drive, local Quilts of Valor chapter leader Stacy Clady presented Gilmore with a large, handmade, red-white-and-blue quilt filled with stars and a large bald eagle over an American flag.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.