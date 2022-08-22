Iraq War veteran Lisa Elliott, who was critically wounded by a massive IED blast during combat in 2007, fought back tears Sunday after being awarded a Quilt of Valor in honor of her “service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”
During a small ceremony at the Fort Hood Shooting Memorial on W.S. Young Drive, local Quilts of Valor chapter leader Stacy Clady presented Gilmore with a large, handmade, red-white-and-blue quilt filled with stars and a large bald eagle over an American flag.
Clady, whose group has presented 600 honorary quilts to veterans in a region that covers Waco to Copperas Cove, said the quilt presentations are designed especially to recognize vets who have been “touched by war.”
“Sometimes, it’s visible things we can see; sometimes, we can’t,” Clady said. “I’m a military spouse and mom — my husband served 27 years; our son is going on seven years — and as I tell the veterans, central Texas is great. They tell you ‘Thank you’ all the time for your service, then there’s a handshake and you part ways.
“The quilt is a tangible thing for you to take home, to remember that the country is behind you, and people really appreciate what you did for them.”
The national Quilts of Valor foundation was created in 2003, and as of July 31, has awarded 318,483 quilts. The local group has been in operation since 2017.
Elliott, a former tank driver and 1st Cavalry Division trooper at Fort Hood, retired as a sergeant after 20 years in the military. Born Mark Elliott Gilmore, she was born a male and now lives in Copperas Cove as a transgender female. Her wife, Steph Rosenbrock, nominated her for the Quilts of Valor program.
“Lisa has always talked about the human factor in all service members,” Rosenbrock said. “This valor quilt signals the hardships for our friends and families, and the hardships she faced, from being wounded along with being retired. She has always talked about the honor of serving her country with the heroes.”
Elliott, meanwhile, said after the ceremony that when Clady wrapped the quilt around her shoulders and quietly thanked her for her service, it was a special moment.
“It’s emotional,” she said. “I think the hardest thing is understanding that people really do care.
“I went into the military for me and my family. I came back (from war) flat on my back, hooked up to three IVs, and there were no parades, no flowery speeches, so this really means a lot.”
