Due to a pending computer systems upgrade, temporary changes have been made to operations in several Copperas Cove departments from Saturday to Oct. 17. The temporary changes are as follows, and will be posted at the specific locations as well:
Regular business hours will continue. Will only be able to receive cash payments on Oct. 13 and 14. For questions or concerns, call 254-547-5584.
Regular business hours will continue. No physical payments will be accepted in office on Oct. 13 and 14; online payments will still be accepted, with the exception of payment plans or partial payments. For questions or concerns, call 254-547-5030.
Regular business hours will continue. The Records section will only be able to receive cash or check payments on Oct. 13 and 14. For questions or concerns, call 254-547-8222.
Regular business hours will continue. The scale house will only be able to receive cash, check, or approved City charge account payments on Oct. 13 and 14. For questions or concerns, call 254-547-4242.
Office hours will be altered next week as follows:
- Oct. 8: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 9: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 10: Closed in Observance of Columbus Day
- Oct. 11: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 12: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 13: Closed
- Oct. 14: Closed
An after-hours payment drop box is available on the front of the building for convenience. For questions or concerns, call 254-547-8718
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.