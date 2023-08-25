The Copperas Cove Municipal Court is hosting a Warrant Round-Up and extend hours to assist residents with existing warrants. During these dates and times, the court will be open and staff available to meet with anyone having active Class C warrants and wanting to resolve the matter, officials said. Residents are encouraged to settle unpaid fines by contacting the court to avoid an arrest. The extended hours are as follows:
Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon
(1) comment
Hmmm [ohmy] gubmint LQQKING for you money, sonny.
...
Better be careful, lest you get nabbed and held hostage until you fork over the tribute.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.