Dianne Campbell, an incumbent city councilwoman in Place 5 of the Copperas Cove City Council, has withdrawn herself from the ballot, ending her bid for reelection.
Local restaurateur Manuel “Monty” Montanez had filed to run against her for the seat. The filing period ended Monday.
Barring a resident filing as a write-in candidate, Montanez will stand as the lone candidate for the seat when the election happens Nov. 8. As of 5 p.m. Friday, the city had not announced any write-in candidates.
The Place 3 seat is also unopposed.
John Hale and Edith Natividad will square off for the Place 4 seat held by Councilman Jay Manning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.