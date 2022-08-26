Dianne Campbell

Dianne Campbell

Dianne Campbell, an incumbent city councilwoman in Place 5 of the Copperas Cove City Council, has withdrawn herself from the ballot, ending her bid for reelection.

Local restaurateur Manuel “Monty” Montanez had filed to run against her for the seat. The filing period ended Monday.

