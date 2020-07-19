The Copperas Cove City Council is scheduled to continue budget discussions twice this week.
A workshop and regular meeting are scheduled for Tuesday, and a special council meeting is scheduled for Thursday.
In the workshop, the council is expected to continue discussions of the proposed tax rate for the FY21 budget. The proposed tax rate is 78.65 cents per $100 valuation, unchanged from the current rate.
Also during the workshop, the council is scheduled to continue discussions of water and sewer rate increases.
Approval of the proposed budget would mean a 5% increase in water, sewer and solid waste fees.
Residential customers would pay 24 cents more for each 1,000 gallons of use, while commercial customers would pay 29 cents more per 1,000 gallons.
All customers would pay 29 cents more per 1,000 gallons on the sewer rate.
Solid waste rates would increase by 95 cents per month for residential customers and 98 cents per month for commercial residents.
The proposed budget for FY21 shows more expenditures than revenue.
It is expected to include $45.27 million in expenditures for all city funds versus nearly $43.59 million in projected revenue.
The largest gap can be found in the general fund.
The city has proposed to use part of the fund balance to alleviate the expenditure-revenue gap.
During the special council meeting, the City Council is expected to officially propose the tax rate for the upcoming budget.
It is expected to set a public hearing and a date of adoption of the tax rate for Aug. 4.
A final vote on the budget is also expected Aug. 4.
The workshop is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday with the regular meeting following at 6 p.m.
The special meeting on Thursday is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
All City Council meetings are conducted telephonically.
Residents wishing to listen to the meetings can call 888-475-4499 and use the meeting ID: 986 602 9818.
Those wishing to make comments during the citizens forum portion of the regular meeting can register up to two hours prior to the meeting by emailing City Secretary Lisa Wilson at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov.
