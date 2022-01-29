COPPERAS COVE — Wooden cars with plastic wheels zipped down a track, zooming to the finish line, propelled only by gravitational forces present in nature. It was the annual Pinewood Derby for Copperas Cove’s Cub Scout Pack 251 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577.
Cars were painted and decorated differently as each wooden block is a blank canvas allowing the Cubs to put their own personality on them.
For Arrow Scout Leon Hernandez, his car was painted to resemble the car of Lewis Hamilton, a British race car driver in the international Formula One series.
“Well, he wins a lot, and my grandpa also likes him,” Hernandez said of why he painted his car to look like Hamilton’s.
His grandfather helped him with constructing the car, and Hernandez painted it.
Was his car fast?
“It wasn’t that fast,” the 11-year-old fifth grader said. “It was just kind of slow.”
Despite not finishing in the top three of his Den, Hernandez said he had a fun time.
Webelo Lillie Mazock painted hers like a galaxy with blue, purple and white.
It’s not all she did, though.
“(I learned about) the sandpaper, like you don’t want to go too hard on it ... and the cutting,” Mazock, who got help from her dad, said.
At each step of the way in their Cub Scouting journey, the Cubs learn about different tools that can help when constructing their Pinewood Derby cars, Pack 251 Cub Master John Larson explained.
“Most of the achievements for the different ages include a tool familiarization element,” Larson said. “So the Bear rank, for example. The Bear Den, they have something called Baloo the Builder where they learn how to use saws and hand drills and things like that.”
BALOO stands for Basic Adult Leader Outdoor Orientation.
Larson said the older kids usually have the more refined cars since they have had more training.
The Pinewood Derby is the oldest event the Cub Scout Pack participates in but one of other similar events, such as the Rocket Derby and the Raingutter Regatta.
The Pinewood Derby was introduced in 1953 by Don Murphy, Cub Master of Pack 280C in Manhattan Beach, California.
In October 1954, Boys’ Life Magazine published the schematics for a Pinewood Derby car, which Bryan Wendell a blogger for a website called Bryan On Scouting, said was the first reference of the Pinewood Derby in a Boy Scouts of America publication.
