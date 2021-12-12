COPPERAS COVE — If all goes as presented to the Copperas Cove City Council last Tuesday, the city could have a dog park sooner rather than later.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah explained to the council that an undisclosed entity is interested in giving the city $50,000 for the construction of the dog park in exchange for a 10-year sponsorship.
Though the council had some concerns, all in all it agreed to move forward with the discussion.
Haverlah had a specific reason for not disclosing the name of the interested partner.
“If the governing body chooses not to proceed with this and their name is disclosed, it could be construed that they chose not to participate in the sponsorship. But they want to,” Haverlah said. “From staff’s perspective, it is something that I think is a great opportunity. It is something that has been talked about for well over five years now in our community.”
Councilwoman Dianne Courtland both spoke favorably for the possible sponsorship but noted some concerns, specifically with breeds known to be aggressive being allowed to run around the dog park unleashed.
Councilwoman Joann Courtland — who facilitated the meeting in the absence of Mayor Dan Yancey — said dog owners would have to take the responsibility to keep an eye of their dogs in the park.
Councilman Jay Manning had concerns about one of the requests of the interested sponsor — to complete the dog park in 2022.
“I do have a concern with committing to do anything by next year when it takes so long to get anything done,” Manning said. “I don’t see how we could do it, so I’d hate to commit to that.”
Many fellow council members echoed their concerns along those lines.
Haverlah said he could work with the city’s attorneys to see about including “in good faith” language into any potential sponsorship paperwork to cover the city in the event supply chain issues prevent the park’s completion by the end of the year.
Haverlah also said the reason the interested sponsor wants the park done by the end of 2022 is because it is celebrating a milestone anniversary next year.
Other requests by the interested sponsor include:
- Having exclusive naming rights to the dog park
- Having premiere signage at the entrance to the dog park
- Having premium recognition on the city’s website and Facebook pages
With two other organizations — Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful and the Youth Advisory Council — raising funds, the city has identified a combined $64,000 in funds that could be used to construct the park.
The city has also identified around $43,000 worth of known expenses that would be needed to construct it. A couple of other expense figures would be variable and have not been estimated.
Where would it go?
Haverlah told the council that a couple of different locations have been identified as possible areas for a dog park — Ogletree Gap Preserve Park and the City Park.
He explained that the City Park location has the most benefits of the two, including having natural shade, closer access to available utilities such as water lines, its vicinity to residential homes and its lower maintenance impact.
